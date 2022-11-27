LondonMetric Property’s (LNSPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

LNSPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded LondonMetric Property from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered LondonMetric Property from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.00.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $2.15 on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.