Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

LOW stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.33 and its 200-day moving average is $192.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.