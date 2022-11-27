Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Sells C$619,443.20 in Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian Vincent Henry sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$619,443.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,243.21.

TSE:MFI opened at C$25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 629.25. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.85 and a 52-week high of C$32.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,950.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

