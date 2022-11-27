Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $17.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after purchasing an additional 550,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after buying an additional 409,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,081,000 after buying an additional 1,074,541 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

