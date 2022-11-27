Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms have commented on MLCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MLCO opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 234,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.