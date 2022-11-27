MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after buying an additional 80,954 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 147.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,416,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $951.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $888.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $835.73. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

