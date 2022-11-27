MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) PT Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFAGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

MFA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

MFA stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. MFA Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

In other news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,062.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in MFA Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in MFA Financial by 7,295.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 747,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 737,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MFA Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

