Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.31.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

