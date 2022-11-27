Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Up 0.4%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 166,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

