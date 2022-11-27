Mirova Has $237,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mirova lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,811 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,423,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,168,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 981,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

