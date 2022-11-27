Mirova Invests $198,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of COF stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

