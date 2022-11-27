Mirova Sells 23,041 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mirova decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

