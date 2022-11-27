Mirova Sells 6,018 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mirova decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 212.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

