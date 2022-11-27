Mirova Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mirova lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

