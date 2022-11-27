Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $151,971.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,799,898. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $1,780,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,317,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,486,374.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $151,971.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $220,799,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,436 shares of company stock worth $74,016,932 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA stock opened at $176.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.