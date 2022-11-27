Moffett Nathanson Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $177.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $177.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.19.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $200.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.03.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

