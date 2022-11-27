Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 240,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 80,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Montage Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Montage Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$67.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold ( CVE:MAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

