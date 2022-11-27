Morgan Stanley Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $177.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.95.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $188.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.