Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

