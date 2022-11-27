Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1,253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of MORF stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 75.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic

