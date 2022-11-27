Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 7,754 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 465.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $357.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

