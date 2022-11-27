Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,133 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

