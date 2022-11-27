Natixis Investment Managers International Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Church & Dwight by 38.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

