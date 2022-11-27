Natixis Investment Managers International Takes $3.22 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $126.21 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.45.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.