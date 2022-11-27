Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,231,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 108,204 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,279.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,324,612 shares in the company, valued at $24,262,838.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,231,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nerdy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Nerdy by 15.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Nerdy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nerdy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $346.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.44. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

