Newmont (TSE:NGT) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$61.30 and last traded at C$61.34. 63,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 175,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Newmont Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.44. The company has a market cap of C$48.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.761 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 135.80%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

