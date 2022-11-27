Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives $10.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEXXY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nexi from €10.50 ($10.71) to €11.25 ($11.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Nexi Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NEXXY opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Nexi has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

