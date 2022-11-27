NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,974,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 82,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,532,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,210 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 118,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,933 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NI stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

