Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Nordstrom Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of JWN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 241.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $1,620,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

