Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) & BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Head to Head Contrast

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ntt Docomo and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ntt Docomo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ntt Docomo 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

BlackSky Technology has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Docomo $44.42 billion 0.00 $5.91 billion N/A N/A BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 6.05 -$245.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ntt Docomo and BlackSky Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ntt Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Ntt Docomo and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Docomo N/A N/A N/A BlackSky Technology -93.90% -34.64% -19.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ntt Docomo beats BlackSky Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ntt Docomo

(Get Rating)

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. Further, it provides optical-fiber broadband, satellite mobile communications, and international services; distributes video, music, and electronic books, etc.; and offers finance/payment services, online shopping service, other life-related services, etc. Additionally, the company engages in the mobile device protection service, commissioned development/sale, system maintenance businesses, etc. As of March 31, 2019, it had 78.45 million cellular subscriptions; and 70.15 million d POINT CLUB memberships. NTT DOCOMO, INC. has collaboration with Tohoku University to research on an artificial-intelligence technology to detect periodontal disease by photographing a person's gums with a smartphone. It also has a mobile payment alliance agreement with Merpay, Inc., LINE Pay Corporation, and KDDI Corporation for merchant stores. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.