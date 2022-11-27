Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading Down 0.6%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 215,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,576% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.
Nuvei Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.
