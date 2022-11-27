OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Trading 9.1% Higher

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 342,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 231,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of £41.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

