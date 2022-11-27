ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.