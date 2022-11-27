Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Senior Officer Etienne Morin Sells 120,000 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.95, for a total transaction of C$593,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,067.40.

Orla Mining Stock Up ∞

OLA opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.