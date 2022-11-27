Ossiam Acquires 1,452 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $455.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.22 and its 200 day moving average is $409.31. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

