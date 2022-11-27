Ossiam Acquires 15,043 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FOX by 20.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,580,000 after purchasing an additional 341,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

