Ossiam Acquires 994 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4,603.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $98.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

