Ossiam Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ossiam increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

NYSE:CMI opened at $250.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

