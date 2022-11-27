Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XEL opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

