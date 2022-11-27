Ossiam Buys 26,932 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ossiam increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,932 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

