Ossiam Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,895,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $338.03 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

