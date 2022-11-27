Ossiam Has $1.11 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,455,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,709,000 after buying an additional 176,108 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,897,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,361,000 after acquiring an additional 429,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

