Ossiam Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ossiam lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $241.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.47. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

