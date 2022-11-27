Ossiam Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($105.59) to GBX 9,500 ($112.33) in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($156.08) to £125 ($147.81) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,148.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $120.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.38%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

