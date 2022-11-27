Ossiam Has $2.47 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 258.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $152.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

