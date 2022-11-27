Ossiam Increases Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 792.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Globant by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,992,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $178.09 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $324.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.57 and its 200 day moving average is $193.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

