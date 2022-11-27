Ossiam Invests $1.93 Million in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ossiam bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 41.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

