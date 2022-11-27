Ossiam Invests $2.61 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ossiam purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,982,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,038,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,474,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,102,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WTW opened at $244.02 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $244.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.01.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,306,249 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.