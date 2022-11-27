Ossiam Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,555,000 after purchasing an additional 550,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,114,000 after buying an additional 71,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

