Ossiam Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 33,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

